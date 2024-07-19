TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,884,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TDG traded down $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,236.14. The stock had a trading volume of 93,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,038. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,302.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,210.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

