Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

TRV traded down $16.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.95. 1,627,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,270. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

