Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $489.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

