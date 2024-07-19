Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.88. 415,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

