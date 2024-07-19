Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ormat Technologies worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. 301,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

