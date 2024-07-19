Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 33,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 929,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

