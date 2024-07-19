Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 379,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,562. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.