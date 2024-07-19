Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ERII traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.29. 399,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,830. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

