Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,930 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $297,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

