Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Progressive by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

PGR stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

