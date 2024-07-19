Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. 320,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,210. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

