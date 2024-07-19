Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,898 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.56. 1,116,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,435. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average is $244.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

