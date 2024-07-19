Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,683 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,209.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $242.45. 1,120,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.