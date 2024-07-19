Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

TFIN traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 98,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

