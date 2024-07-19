Truist Financial Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNC. Baird R W raised Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.23.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.