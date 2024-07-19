TTP Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Arista Networks comprises about 0.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,134. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

