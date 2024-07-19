TTP Investments Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TTP Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.83. 9,229,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,451,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

