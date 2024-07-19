Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 400 ($5.19) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £763.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 231.50 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.91.

In related news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($63,213.44). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

