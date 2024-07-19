U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp
In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
