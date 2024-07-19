U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

