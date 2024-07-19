Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

UGP opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

