Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

