Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,159,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,021,753,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,365. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

