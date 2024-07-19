uniQure’s (QURE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

uniQure stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

