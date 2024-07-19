Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134.38 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00011924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $134.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00109972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.82970558 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $135,981,197.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.