United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,360. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

