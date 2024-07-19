United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

UAL stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

