United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. 6,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

United Lithium Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

