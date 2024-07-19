United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.58 and last traded at 2.59. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
United Maritime Stock Up 0.4 %
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 10.60 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%.
United Maritime Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. United Maritime’s payout ratio is 96.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
