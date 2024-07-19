United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 3,071,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

