United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $328.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $1,180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $1,180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,643.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,935. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

