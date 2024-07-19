UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 27.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $564.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.51 and a 200-day moving average of $500.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

