UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00008992 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $887,536.95 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,953,361 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

