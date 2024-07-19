Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 1,578,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,138,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.