USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $89.68 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.68 million and $291,145.09 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,588.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.12 or 0.00581358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00070346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

