Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.30. 100,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 463,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.14% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.