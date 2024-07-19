Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $288.90

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.90 and last traded at $287.19, with a volume of 43903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $300.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.64 and its 200 day moving average is $237.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Valmont Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

