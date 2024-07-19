Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 256,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,712. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.