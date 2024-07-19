Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 5,121,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,547. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

