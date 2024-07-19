Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VWO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 8,240,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

