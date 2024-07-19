Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,750. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

