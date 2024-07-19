Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,167. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $84.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

