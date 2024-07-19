Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.