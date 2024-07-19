Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

