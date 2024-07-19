Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $250.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.