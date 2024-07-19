Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VBR stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.50. 248,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.