Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 103,094 shares.The stock last traded at $107.71 and had previously closed at $107.65.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

