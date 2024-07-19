Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BND stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.