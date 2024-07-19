Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 5,592,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

