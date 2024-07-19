Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,724 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,533. The firm has a market cap of $408.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

